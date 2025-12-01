Today, Monday, December 1, sees heavy rain with temperatures near 13°C. In Douglas, the weather forecast indicates gusty winds and frequent downpours, making conditions very wet. Showers are expected to persist throughout the afternoon and evening, bringing intense bursts of rain at times. Cloud cover remains thick, so any bright spells will be limited.
Tomorrow features patchy rain and temperatures around 8°C. The weather forecast suggests morning drizzle, followed by cloudy conditions later. Brief clearer intervals may emerge, though light showers could still pass through. Winds stay moderate, ensuring the air feels cool. Skies remain mostly grey, keeping the day somewhat gloomy.
Wednesday appears a bit unsettled, with more rain likely at times. Temperatures sit near 10°C, and the weather forecast indicates varying showers throughout the day. Occasional breaks in the cloud might allow a glimpse of sunshine, but expect breezier spells too. Conditions stay changeable, so brief downpours remain possible.
Thursday is set for occasional rain and temperatures about 10°C. The weather forecast points to another cloudy day, with patchy drizzle on and off. Winds could strengthen, bringing a fresh note to the air. Some slightly brighter intervals are not ruled out, yet any dryness may be short-lived.
Friday carries on with patchy rain, though temperatures hover near 10°C again. The weather forecast suggests a mostly cloudy outlook, interspersed with the odd shower. Breezes persist, so the chill might linger. Some fleeting sunny patches could break through, but overall, expect a damp and overcast end to the week.
