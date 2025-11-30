In Douglas, Sunday, November 30 brings a breezy update with bursts of patchy rain. There's likely a few light showers early on, giving way to brief sunny spells by midday. Temperatures near 9°C and gentle breezes keep conditions comfortably cool, while the chance of a little drizzle remains through the evening.
Tomorrow sees heavier rain moving in, creating a damp forecast and breezy conditions. Intervals of moderate downpours could linger into midday, bringing about 15°C. Some drizzly periods may persist afterwards, but there's potential for calmer and rather tranquil spells late afternoon. Blustery gusts continue, keeping everything unsettled well into the night.
Tuesday brings patchy rain and occasional sunshine. Expect temperatures near 10°C and lighter winds compared to previous days. Brief showers might pop up early, but a brighter interval is possible midday and remains still pleasant. A few patches of drizzle could return later, though rainfall amounts look significantly lower than before.
Wednesday continues the unsettled weather trend, with scattered showers and a breeze. Temperatures about 10°C maintain a cool feel, and fairly sporadic rain might peak around midday. Occasional drizzle could extend into the evening, though a moderately quick sunny break might appear in the afternoon before more rain moves in.
Thursday keeps the pattern, featuring passing rain showers mixed with cloudy spells. Breezy conditions and temperatures about 9°C suggest a brisk atmosphere, though lighter drizzle remains likely. Brief dry intervals may develop, but expect more unsettled bursts overnight, ensuring the forecast continues to lean damp and unpredictable.
This article was automatically generated
