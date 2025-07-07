Today, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Douglas sees patchy rain early on, with sunshine likely by midday. Temperatures near 14°C, with moderate breezes blowing through the morning. Afternoon clouds might persist, yet heavier rainfall seems unlikely. Evening looks generally calm, giving way to a mild night ahead.
Tomorrow remains showery at intervals, though scattered brighter moments could occur. Patchy rain is more probable during late afternoon, and mist may drift across some areas briefly. Mostly grey skies are likely, but any drizzle should be light. Temperatures about 15°C feel moderate, with gentle winds across open spaces.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected Wednesday, with occasional bursts of sunshine promising a more settled feel. Temperatures near 18°C provide comfortable conditions, while breezes remain light. Overcast skies could develop at times, but no significant rain is anticipated. Later in the evening, conditions might clear further, creating a tranquil outlook.
Bright skies remain in place Thursday, with clear weather settling in for much of the daytime. Temperatures about 19°C deliver a gently warm spell, accompanied by light airs. The forecast indicates only small patches of cloud, so rain is unlikely. Even as dusk approaches, conditions should stay calm.
The sunny trend continues Friday, offering another day of bright skies. Temperatures near 21°C keep conditions feeling balmy, with minimal cloud coverage expected. Rain stays off the cards, continuing the settled pattern. As night falls, mild sensations linger, wrapping up the workweek with stable conditions. No sharp temperature swings appear likely, keeping the environment comfortable throughout.
This article was automatically generated
