A rainy day is likely today, Saturday, July 5, in Douglas, with patchy showers on and off. Expect afternoon conditions to stay grey and damp, with occasional light rain continuing into the evening. Temperatures about 15°C, dipping to near 12°C later, keep it mild but somewhat chilly under cloudy skies.
Tomorrow brings a mix of drizzle and brighter spells, with occasional breaks in the clouds. Rain remains possible, though it may come and go. Temperatures near 14°C, with morning lows about 11°C, should provide a cool feel throughout the day. Moderate breezes may appear as the afternoon progresses.
A generally brighter outlook arrives Monday, though occasional rain might pop up. Crisp morning air remains near 11°C, warming to about 14°C by midday. Sunny stretches offer some relief from the damp pattern, with cloud cover returning late in the day. Drizzle lingers but isn't expected to dominate. Mild breezes maintain comfortable conditions.
A shift to milder weather emerges Tuesday, with early mist giving way to patchy rain and occasional dryness. Highs settle near 16°C, with lows about 11°C. Overcast periods break at times, offering glimpses of sunlight, but drizzle could reappear in spots. Conditions stay comfortable under gentle breezes.
Bouts of sunshine are on the horizon Wednesday, with a greater likelihood of a drier start. Afternoon rain may develop but isn't expected to linger, keeping the environment relatively pleasant. Temperatures about 17°C feel warm, with light winds offering calm conditions. Cloud cover might return late, rounding out a variable midweek forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
