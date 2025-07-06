Today in Douglas, Sunday, July 6 sees patchy rain most of the day, with the highest temperatures near 14°C. Early morning drizzle lingers, and a light shower could persist until afternoon. The evening offers some brighter spells, though clouds remain. A moderate breeze adds a crisp feel to the forecast.
Tomorrow is looking drier, with patchy rain possible by evening and temperatures about 14°C. Morning cloud cover might break to reveal some sunshine. Winds remain moderate, keeping conditions cool but comfortable. Light drizzle could pass quickly, leaving calmer skies after midday, quite ideal for a clearer close to the day.
Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 16°C. Early mist may clear fast, revealing sunny spells through midday. Rain chances stay minimal, offering a bright stretch into late afternoon. Slight cloud cover returns by evening, but no major downpours are expected, maintaining a pleasantly mild and breezy atmosphere.
Wednesday looks warm, with temperatures about 18°C under mostly sunny conditions. A gentle wind should keep the air comfortable. Any chance of rain remains slight, allowing long spells of sunshine throughout the afternoon. By nightfall, clear skies persist, making the day feel bright and truly welcoming from start to finish.
Thursday promises even warmer weather, with temperatures near 19°C and steady sunshine. Clear skies in the morning give way to light cloud cover later, but no rain is predicted. Calm breezes enhance the comfortable feel. Extensive sunshine well into the afternoon ensures a truly bright end to the working week.
This article was automatically generated
