Today, Friday, July 4, sees patchy rain moving across the region with frequent drizzle. Temperatures near 13°C are expected, so it might feel a bit cool. Periods of light rain are likely, though occasional dry spells are possible as cloud cover shifts throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings more wet weather, with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 15°C. Cloudy skies will persist, and brief bursts of drizzle may occur during the morning. Winds remain moderate, but calmer intervals could appear in the afternoon. Overall, anticipate scattered rain throughout the day.
This weekend continues with showers on Sunday, keeping conditions damp. Temperatures near 14°C remain consistent, though occasional sunny intervals might break up the grey skies. Light rain is expected in the early hours, and it may linger during the day. Cloud coverage could fluctuate, offering brief bright moments.
Monday stays mostly dry, though a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Sunshine becomes more prevalent, with temperatures around 14°C and a gentle breeze providing a refreshing feel. Clouds could gather late in the afternoon, but they should gradually clear, leaving brighter spells into the evening.
Tuesday wraps up the forecast with warmer figures, reaching about 15°C. Sunny spells dominate, contrasted by occasional cloudy patches. Rain chances seem minimal, so the day should stay clear. In Douglas, skies may brighten further, maintaining a pleasant outlook heading into midweek. Breezes stay light, allowing temperatures to remain comfortable and encouraging a calm atmosphere. Patchy cloud cover might roll through, but dry weather is likely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.