Douglas is in for a damp start today, Thursday, June 5, with patchy rain likely throughout the morning. Local weather suggests temperatures near 11°C, so expect modest warmth despite the showers. Afternoon skies might brighten, but lingering clouds keep conditions grey and breezy, making light rain a possibility.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain return, with heavier spells cropping up later. Temperatures about 12°C keep the day cool, while brisk winds could stir occasional drizzle. Cloud cover remains persistent, limiting sunshine. Rain chances stay high in the evening, bringing a slightly damp close to the day.
Showers linger on Saturday, with moderate rain on the radar. Temperatures near 11°C keep momentum for a cooler weekend. Gusty conditions may push more rain clouds across the region, turning the day wet and windy. Occasional breaks in the clouds might offer some mild relief.
This weekend might also bring patchy showers on Sunday, with temperatures close to 12°C. Weather conditions remain unsettled, featuring cloudy skies and the possibility of occasional drizzle. Rain appears more frequent in the late afternoon, but some drier spells could pop up. Expect breezy weather to persist.
Further ahead on Monday, patchy rain remains likely, with temperatures about 13°C and occasional mist. Cloud cover persists, although limited sunbursts may break through. The local weather outlook keeps consistent drizzle on the cards, ensuring damp conditions linger. Winds ease slightly, offering calmer moments before any light showers settle in. Lingering cloud may reduce evening brightness. Expect a mild finale to a soggy stretch.
This article was automatically generated
