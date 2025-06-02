Today, Monday, June 2, is looking damp with patchy rain drifting in and out. Temperatures near 11°C, dipping to about 8°C later, and breezy conditions may add a cool feel. Rain is likely into the evening, with changing skies continuing. In Douglas, unsettled weather remains the main story.
Tomorrow brings steady rain, with downpours through midday and total wet spells possible. Temperatures near 12°C may linger in single digits at dawn, possibly feeling cool under grey skies. Showers could lessen momentarily, yet heavier bursts might return before night. Rainy conditions will likely dominate, with drizzle possible in late afternoon.
Wednesday stays brisk, with patchy rain drifting in and out. Temperatures about 11°C should prevail, but early hours may be near 7°C. Occasional breaks in the drizzle could brighten skies, though heavier showers might roll in toward mid-afternoon. A breezy spell could develop, keeping things feeling fresh throughout the evening.
Thursday sees a slight temperature climb near 12°C, though scattered rain remains possible. Early sun could peek through, offering glimpses of brightness, but cloud cover may increase by midday. Showers look sporadic, with drizzle returning later. Brisk winds might ease a bit, leaving conditions milder into the evening.
Friday continues the unsettled pattern, featuring temperatures about 12°C and the chance for lingering rain. Cloudy spells could break, revealing occasional sunshine, but showers may redevelop by afternoon. Lighter wind speeds help keep conditions calmer, with only brief bursts of drizzle forecast. Outlook remains changeable heading into the weekend, with scattered showers a possibility.
This article was automatically generated
