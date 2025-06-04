Today, Wednesday, June 4, in Douglas begins mainly clear before light showers take hold around midday. Patchy rain lingers into the evening, with temperatures near 11°C. Skies may stay cloudy late on, but a few dry intervals could appear. Light drizzle may develop intermittently into the night hours.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain throughout, offering few breaks from the damp. Showers might intensify at intervals, though occasional lighter patches could emerge. Temperatures remain about 12°C, and conditions are expected to stay unsettled well into the afternoon.
On Friday, patchy rain is likely to persist, with a few clearer moments breaking through. Afternoon skies may brighten briefly, but wet spells could return by late day. Temperatures look near 12°C, giving a mild but occasionally breezy feel. Occasional gusts could pick up by early evening, carrying scattered clouds.
This weekend starts with Saturday seeing moderate rainfall, heavier during the morning. Blustery winds accompany this wet outlook, and conditions stay unsettled. Showers remain a recurring feature, though short-lived breaks are possible. Temperatures sit about 11°C, making for a rather cool day. Winds strengthen later, creating notably blustery conditions overnight.
Sunday appears a touch drier, even if patchy rain could still pop up now and then. Clouds may linger, but occasional sunshine offers some relief. Maximum temperatures hover near 12°C, maintaining mild conditions that feel somewhat brighter to round out the week. Light breezes should help any lingering dampness dissipate, though a sudden shower remains possible. Skies may shift rapidly, offering glimpses of clearer patches.
This article was automatically generated
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.