Today, Friday, June 6, sees patchy rain in the early morning, followed by occasional sunny intervals and more cloud in the afternoon. Gentle breezes may pick up at times, though they shouldn’t bring anything too intense. Temperatures about 12°C should persist through midday, dropping to near 7°C later on. Evening skies might clear briefly, offering a chance to glimpse a bit of sunshine before dusk.
Tomorrow brings a cooler feel, with early showers likely and persistent cloud cover hovering overhead. Conditions could remain damp in the morning, but some bright spells are possible by midday. Breezes could feel stronger, yet nothing too severe is anticipated. Temperatures about 9°C dominate the day, making it noticeably cooler compared to today.
This weekend shapes up with a mix of patchy rain and overcast conditions, particularly towards midday on Sunday. A few drizzle patches might drift in during the afternoon, but occasional sunshine could still peek through. Temperatures about 12°C should keep things from getting too chilly, while any gusts stay moderate. Later on, clouds could lift just enough to reveal fleeting bright skies as evening arrives.
Monday sees unsettled skies, with periodic cloud cover and intermittent showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 12°C linger across the afternoon, leaving a fresh feel in the air. Expect glimpses of sun between passing clouds, though the chance of drizzle remains. By late evening, conditions might dry up briefly before nightfall.
Tuesday appears brighter, with temperatures about 13°C and fewer showers. Douglas can expect similar conditions.
This article was automatically generated
