Today, Monday, January 5 in Douglas brings patchy rain with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures near 6°C, dipping to about 1°C, shape the outlook. Light winds may appear, but overall it stays calm. The weather remains changeable, offering brief dry intervals during the daytime, especially around midday.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain and light sleet on and off. Temperatures hover near 9°C, falling to about 2°C later. Conditions may feel breezier than today, continuing the unsettled forecast. Some drizzle could persist, but fleeting breaks might occur before rainfall picks up again into the afternoon, possibly becoming heavier.
More patches of rain are expected Wednesday, with occasional bursts of snow in some colder spots. Temperatures near 7°C, dipping to about 3°C, might fluctuate throughout the day. Overcast conditions remain likely, keeping skies fairly gloomy. Brief dry spells are possible, though clouds will linger, and slightly colder breezes in many areas.
Moderate rain could dominate Thursday, with temperatures about 9°C and not falling below 5°C, offering rather mild but wet conditions. Showers may intensify, especially quite late afternoon, maintaining a damp outlook. Any sunny intermissions seem brief, so quick downpours will remain part of the day’s weather picture.
Patchy rain lingers Friday, extending into the evening. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C ensure a cool yet comfortable setting. Occasional clearing is possible, but consistent cloud cover should be anticipated. The forecast stays changeable, bringing an unsettled end to this run of weather. Brisk breezes might develop, but nothing extreme. Winds might occasionally gust.
This article was automatically generated
