Sunday, December 14 brings steady rain and breezy weather, with gusts reaching about 28 mph. Conditions stay wet from morning to late evening, so expect showers on and off. Temperatures hover near 10°C, dipping slightly after sundown but remaining mild. It’s a soggy start to the week here in Douglas.
Tomorrow stays cloudy early on with occasional rain picking up later. Conditions remain cool, with temperatures near 9°C. Some breaks in the clouds could appear in the afternoon, but light rain returns by evening. Winds ease a bit, offering a calmer feel to the day overall. Expect a damp conclusion.
Plenty of sunshine emerges Tuesday, giving a cooler feel with temperatures about 6°C. The sky remains mostly clear, though some clouds may roll in by afternoon. Rain stays away through much of the day, so conditions remain dry. Light winds keep the air crisp and very refreshing during daylight hours.
A shift to wetter conditions arrives Wednesday, with heavier showers by midday. Temperatures approach 10°C but feel cooler in the brisk wind. Occasional bursts of rain persist into the evening, keeping surfaces slick. The forecast suggests overcast skies for much of the day, leaving little room for sunshine or warmth.
Another wet spell emerges Thursday, with gusty winds and temperatures about 10°C. Cloudy skies stick around, and downpours are likely for much of the day. Conditions remain unsettled heading into the weekend, suggesting a continuation of rainy weather in many spots with little relief expected. Heavier rainfall remains quite likely.
