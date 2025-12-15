Today, Monday, December 15, in Douglas is shaping up with cloudy spells and the likelihood of patchy rain. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 6°C create a cool feel, though a break in the clouds might appear briefly. Light rain could return by night, keeping the forecast fairly damp.
Tomorrow brings a sunny shift, offering clear skies and dryness throughout most of the day. Temperatures about 9°C, dipping near 5°C overnight, make it cooler but pleasant. No rain is expected, making it an ideal day for calmer conditions compared to previous showers.
Wednesday sees heavy rain move in, with possible downpours from morning to late evening. Temperatures hover near 9°C but gusty winds could add a chill. Cloud cover remains thick, and showers may intensify later, so expect a thoroughly wet day that breaks only briefly.
Thursday looks similarly soaked, featuring spells of moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures near 10°C are relatively mild, yet breezy conditions persist. Gusts may occasionally strengthen, keeping dampness widespread. A few lighter periods could surface, but the primary theme remains wet. Showers continue well into the night, maintaining an unsettled forecast.
Friday brings a cooler turn with moderate rain sticking around. Temperatures about 6°C in the day and near 4°C at night keep it chilly. Brief sunny spells might show up, but overall cloud coverage dominates. Occasional damp intervals persist, rounding off the week on a wet note. This weekend could stay rather grey with further rain possible. Winds may pick up, adding to the unsettled feel.
