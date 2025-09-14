Today, Sunday, September 14, is set for moderate rain with gusty breezes and temperatures near 14°C. Drizzle appears in the morning, giving way to heavier showers around midday. The air may feel cooler by late afternoon, dipping to about 9°C overnight. In Douglas, clouds hold firm, so bursts of rain remain likely well into the evening.
Tomorrow brings fresh bouts of moderate rain and blustery winds, with temperatures about 12°C. Early morning light drizzle might intensify by mid-morning, causing damp conditions to persist. Skies could brighten momentarily, but heavier bursts return later. The day feels cool, with nighttime moments hovering near 10°C, maintaining a distinctly unsettled local forecast.
Tuesday remains on the damp side, peaking near 13°C. Light rain lingers through breakfast hours, with occasional breaks in the cloud. Afternoon drizzle might crop up, though a few brighter patches could appear briefly. Evening sees a gentle cooldown, settling at about 10°C, so expect further patchy rain lingering past dusk.
Wednesday ushers in more patchy rain, reaching about 15°C during the warmest stretch. Intermittent showers are likely in the midday, mixing with scattered cloud. Some drier moments may develop, yet the overall trend stays changeable. By late evening, temperatures hover near 11°C, with drizzle potentially popping up in the late-night hours.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain by evening. Temperatures reach about 14°C. Gusts stay moderate, so it may feel cooler. This weekend remains unsettled and breezy, keeping local conditions very unpredictable for the rest of the week.
