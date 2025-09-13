Today, Saturday, September 13, sees moderate rain in Douglas with temperatures about 12°C. Showers stick around from morning to evening, keeping skies grey and damp. Gentle breezes might turn gusty at intervals, adding a cool edge. It’s a wet forecast that keeps the atmosphere feeling fresh.
Tomorrow sees another burst of moderate rain with temperatures near 14°C. Conditions remain unsettled throughout the day, meaning frequent showers are likely. Winds appear stronger, possibly causing more of that crisp sensation outside. Rainfall could ease slightly by evening, but clouds persist, maintaining a gloomy vibe overall.
Monday sees moderate rain carrying on, with temperatures about 13°C. Showers pop up intermittently, delivering brief downpours mixed with lighter spells. Strong winds might gust at times, keeping the air feeling brisk. Grey skies stay overhead, limiting any hints of sunshine throughout the day.
Tuesday brings patchy rain nearby, with temperatures near 14°C. Showers remain scattered but can still fall steadily at times. A mostly cloudy outlook persists, although the breeze may dial down a notch. Some breaks in the rain could emerge later, yet conditions stay generally damp and cool.
Wednesday continues with moderate rain, holding temperatures about 14°C. Persistent showers are likely again, and skies look weighed down by thick clouds. A steady wind keeps everything feeling fresh but chilly. The forecast suggests heavier bursts late in the afternoon, ensuring the day remains wet from start to finish. Occasional lulls won’t last long, so full dryness might be rare. Expect quite fleeting dry intervals overnight.
