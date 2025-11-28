Today, Friday, November 28 in Douglas, patchy rain looks likely, with occasional drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Cloud cover stays steady, but brief brighter spells are possible. Temperatures near 7°C keep things feeling chilly, especially with breezy conditions around. Forecasts indicate no snow is on the cards, ensuring a damp but not wintry outlook.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with occasional rain expected throughout the day. Cloudy skies dominate, though a few glimpses of sun could break through later. Temperatures about 9°C bring a slightly milder feel compared to today, but conditions stay rather damp for much of the local weather forecast, maintaining a grey atmosphere.
The following day sees cooler air taking hold, with temperatures near 6°C. Patchy rain lingers, but intermittent clear spells might emerge in the afternoon. A brisk breeze persists, making it a bit raw outdoors. Still, the forecast suggests no intense downpours for this part of the weekend.
A fresh week arrives with heavier downpours on the horizon, delivering a proper soaking. Temperatures about 13°C jump significantly, offering a noticeable contrast. The forecast indicates continued rainfall, so it stays fairly wet overall. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting sunshine to quick intervals at best.
Continuing onward, the next day sees patchy rain returning, with temperatures about 11°C. Overcast skies likely linger, but breaks in the cloud may appear sporadically. Conditions remain unsettled, marking a damp wrap-up to the local weather forecast. Outdoors might feel fairly mild, though the dampness keeps that typical autumn chill in the air.
This article was automatically generated
