Today, Saturday, November 29, sees patchy rain early on, bringing unsettled weather across Douglas. Occasional heavier bursts may turn briefly wintry with sleet or even a short-lived blizzard. Temperatures near 9°C keep it cool, with lows about 3°C. Later on, conditions ease and clearer skies are possible by evening.
Tomorrow marks this weekend’s showery pattern, with patchy rain and occasional sleet lingering. Temperatures hover near 7°C, adding a crisp edge to the day. A few sunny spells could break through in the afternoon, but scattered showers are likely into the night. Cloud cover stays variable, offering brightness in between damp spells.
Monday looks notably milder but stays wet, with heavy rain expected throughout. Temperatures reach about 15°C, bringing a touch of warmth despite persistent showers. Some easing may occur late in the day, though drizzle remains a possibility heading into the evening. Occasional lulls might create brief chances to enjoy slightly clearer periods.
Tuesday continues unsettled conditions, with moderate to heavy rain in the forecast. Temperatures hover near 9°C, delivering a chilly atmosphere for much of the day. Occasional sleet might mix in during any heavier downpours. Brief brighter intervals are possible, though they could remain short-lived. Patchy clouds might occasionally part for a faint glimpse of sunshine.
Wednesday brings patchy rain early, with drier spells emerging later. Temperatures near 10°C help maintain a cool feel. Light drizzle may linger, but any showers should fade steadily after sunset. Skies might brighten in the afternoon, offering a window of calmer weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.