Today, Sunday, December 21 arrives with grey skies in Douglas, bringing patchy rain. Conditions remain mostly overcast, and passing showers are likely through the afternoon. Temperatures reach about 8°C, while lows hover near 7°C later tonight. Breezy winds may accompany the drizzle, making it feel a bit cooler.
Tomorrow looks soggy, with moderate rain continuing for much of the day. Temperatures climb to about 9°C, and lows settle near 6°C. Overcast skies could break briefly, but keep an eye out for heavier bursts of rain later on. Showers should taper toward late evening.
The next day brings patchy rain with occasional clearer spells. Temperatures hover near 9°C in the afternoon, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Early morning clouds may persist before scattered drizzle appears. Some sunshine could peek through later, though damp conditions remain likely through the main part of the day.
Midweek sees a slight warm-up, with temperatures reaching about 10°C and lows near 6°C. Patchy rain lingers in spots, but sunny breaks are possible by midday. Winds stay moderate, easing conditions for a more comfortable afternoon. The likelihood of showers drops heading into the evening, setting up drier spells under partially cloudy skies.
Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with temperatures near 6°C and lows about 4°C. Rain remains unlikely, so conditions stay mostly dry. Light breezes may pick up slightly but remain manageable throughout the day. Cool conditions persist. The night will feel chilly. Later in the evening, clouds might drift in, though no showers are anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
