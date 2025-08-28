Today is Thursday, August 28, bringing patchy rain with grey skies likely. Breezes stay moderate, and conditions feel damp throughout. Temperatures near 13°C, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Rain showers could pop up intermittently, so the day remains cool and unsettled. Cloud cover prevails, keeping sunshine limited in most areas.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain with potential drizzle early on. Conditions become slightly warmer, with peak temperatures about 15°C and lows near 11°C. Showers may linger, but occasional bright spells appear later. Winds might pick up, yet the day should see drier moments. Cloud breaks are possible, offering some sunny intervals.
This weekend begins with Saturday likely to deliver moderate rain. Conditions remain rather cool, with highs near 14°C and lows about 11°C. Downpours could intensify at times, keeping the weather very breezy and damp. Later, clouds might thin slightly, but drizzle hangs around. Skies remain mostly grey, limiting sunshine again.
Another day of damp conditions arrives Sunday, featuring patchy rain during the day. Temperatures near 14°C, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Showers could persist, though dry interludes may emerge. Breezy gusts stay possible through the afternoon hours, and grey conditions often dominate. Any glimpses of sun will likely be short-lived.
A further stretch of unsettled conditions emerges Monday, with patchy rain on the agenda. Temperatures hover near 15°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight. Showers remain likely, though some cloud breaks could reveal brightness. Winds stay noticeable, keeping the air feeling fresh. Douglas sees a mix of breezy and wet weather.
