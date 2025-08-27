Douglas experiences a damp spell this week. Wednesday, August 27 features patchy rain and occasional drizzle, with temperatures near 15°C by midday, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Some brighter intervals might appear late in the afternoon, though heavier showers could linger at times. Local breezes may pick up briefly but stay mild.
Thursday follows with more wet weather, bringing regular rain through the morning. Showers become lighter in the afternoon, and temperatures hold about 13°C before settling near 12°C overnight. Brief spells of cloud breaks might brighten the later hours. Occasional drizzle could develop later, keeping the day feeling cool.
Friday stays on the unsettled side, though occasional sunnier moments may slip in. Rain remains possible into the evening, with daytime readings hovering near 15°C and late lows about 11°C. Clouds drift intermittently, potentially giving way to a few clearer patches. Breezes might strengthen briefly, bringing a cooler feel by dusk.
This weekend starts Saturday with moderate rain on and off, reaching about 15°C in the afternoon. Heavier bursts are possible in some areas, with the evening cooling near 11°C. Grey skies dominate, but isolated brighter spots may appear. Winds can be gusty, but stronger bursts should be short-lived.
Sunday continues the showery trend, pushing temperatures to about 14°C by midday, then sliding near 11°C after dark. Patchy drizzle and breezy gusts are likely, though some fleeting sunlight is possible. Rain could come and go frequently, keeping conditions changeable for the day. Winds might appear occasionally, though not too intense.
This article was automatically generated
