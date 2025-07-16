Today (Wednesday, July 16) brings partly cloudy skies and a hint of patchy rain around midday, according to local weather updates. Temperatures sit near 16°C, climbing to about 18°C by late afternoon under gentle breezes. In Douglas, conditions remain calm with minimal rainfall, making it a moderate midweek forecast for those tracking daily weather changes.
Tomorrow expects heavier cloud cover and patchy rain through midday, offering a damp local forecast. Temperatures hover near 16°C again, with light winds continuing to shape daytime conditions. Occasional showers are likely later on, sustaining a moist feel through the evening hours.
Friday begins with drizzle and morning fog, then brightens by midday, delivering varied conditions in the weather forecast. Temperatures approach 17°C, hinting at a slightly warmer feel. Rain lessens as the day progresses, and sunny spells emerge, lifting spirits by late afternoon.
Saturday remains mostly cloudy, with a tiny rain chance around midday to keep weather watchers attentive. Temperatures near 16°C bring slightly cooler vibes than Friday. Skies become partly cloudy by late afternoon, rounding out a gentle forecast that signals a mild intro to this weekend.
Sunday sees a dip in warmth, hovering about 13°C, accompanied by frequent drizzle or fog. Misty conditions keep skies rather grey, and light rain intervals pop up throughout the day. Any breaks in the cloud may be short-lived, as the local forecast still shows damp spells. Winds stay moderate, capping the week on a slightly cooler note and concluding these daily weather updates with limited sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
