Today, Tuesday, July 15, brings steady rain in many areas and cloudy skies for much of the day. Conditions remain wet throughout, with drizzles popping up in the morning and heavier bursts by afternoon. Temperatures hover near 14°C, so expect a notably cool feel despite occasional breaks in the clouds.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering here and there, though drier intervals appear more likely. Occasional cloud cover remains, with a few glimpses of sunshine sneaking through. Temperatures about 16°C keep things mild, offering a gentler forecast. The wet spells could fade later, bringing a less soggy close to the day.
Thursday might start bright, but patchy rain nearby is possible by afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds could bring brief sunny moments. Temperatures hover near 17°C, offering slightly warmer weather conditions. Showers remain on the radar, yet the day should see calmer breezes overall compared to earlier in the week.
Friday looks partly cloudy, with only intermittent rain expected. Occasional mist might develop, though some clearer spells could brighten up the afternoon. Temperatures about 16°C keep it comfortable. Light winds prevail, making for a steady forecast. The day remains relatively settled, though a stray shower cannot be fully ruled out.
This weekend brings cloudier skies and passing rain on Saturday. Temperatures near 15°C could feel brisk under lingering overcast, but partial clearing may develop later. Occasional damp patches are likely, yet the forecast suggests lighter winds. Overall, conditions appear somewhat manageable, with still fewer downpours forecast as the day progresses in Douglas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
