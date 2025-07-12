Today, Saturday, July 12, brings bright sunshine with almost no chance of rain. Douglas is expected to reach temperatures near 21°C in the afternoon, while early morning values stay about 16°C. Gentle breezes accompany the clear skies, making for a calm and bright experience throughout the day.
Tomorrow brings a shift to patchy rain, with showers likely during midday. Temperatures about 20°C provide mild conditions, while minima hover near 15°C. Rainfall remains possible into the evening, but occasional breaks in the cloud may still offer glimpses of sun. Lingering drizzle is expected in some spots.
The next day sees conditions turn cooler, with temperatures about 16°C and lows near 13°C. Patchy rain remains a likelihood for much of the daytime, occasionally easing into light showers or short dry spells. Cloud cover persists, limiting sunshine but providing a mild breeze throughout morning and afternoon.
A significant cooling arrives, with moderate rain expected for extended periods on Tuesday. Temperatures near 12°C keep things brisk, and morning lows sit about 10°C. Any respite from the rain is brief, as drizzly conditions dominate well into the evening, bringing a damp feel to the day.
Gradual improvement appears by Wednesday, with patchy rain easing in parts. Maximum temperatures hover near 16°C, while overnight lows stay about 12°C. Overcast skies linger, but occasional sunny spells could brighten the afternoon. Breezes remain gentle, ensuring a relatively calm atmosphere as the week continues. Widespread dryness is more likely late in the day, though a stray shower remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
