Today in Douglas sees moderate rain with temperatures near 15°C. A few breaks in the clouds might appear in the afternoon, but frequent rain remains likely throughout the day. Breezes pick up occasionally, adding a fresh feel under the damp conditions. Expect overnight lows close to 13°C.
Tomorrow brings further wet spells, with moderate rain and a top temperature near 14°C. Light showers dominate the morning before heavier bursts settle in later. Gusts may intensify mid-afternoon, though conditions could brighten by evening. Nighttime readings hover near 11°C, marking a cool and breezy close.
Expect brighter skies on Wednesday as sunshine dominates most hours. Temperatures climb near 17°C, giving a warmer feel than previous days. Dry conditions persist, with hardly any sign of rain. Winds remain gentle throughout the afternoon, making it a pleasant midweek break. Evening sees lows settling near 12°C.
Rainy spells return on Thursday, keeping temperatures near 14°C. Cloud cover thickens by midday, prompting light rain that lingers into late afternoon. Brief patches of fog may appear, reducing local visibility at times. Winds stay calm, but dampness persists. Overnight, conditions remain cool, with readings hovering close to 13°C.
Clearer skies emerge on Friday, offering partly cloudy weather and temperatures near 16°C. Isolated drizzle might pop up around midday but should pass quickly. Sunshine regains control through the afternoon, providing a gentle warmth. Late evening looks fresh, with lows close to 11°C. Conditions set the stage for a mild weekend. Local updates suggest further stable weather conditions beyond Friday.
This article was automatically generated
