Today, Monday, June 9, sees moderate rain for many, with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 8°C. The day looks damp with on-and-off drizzle, creating a soggy start to the week. In Douglas, conditions follow a similar pattern, so a few heavier bursts could appear before evening passes.
Tomorrow brings patchy showers early on, though the forecast suggests lighter rainfall. Afternoon skies might brighten and push temperatures close to 13°C, with dips about 9°C at night. Expect calmer weather than today, but still a few leftover clouds drifting about throughout the day. Look out for occasional spitting rain around lunchtime.
Wednesday appears much brighter, offering plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 16°C. Overnight lows sit about 10°C, ensuring a mild evening. With little sign of showers, the day should remain dry and pleasant, letting sunshine take centre stage. Expect comfortable conditions under mostly clear skies. No drizzle is forecast, leaving a clear vantage.
Thursday could turn soggy with moderate rain on the cards. Temperatures hover near 15°C, while night-time settles about 10°C. Showers may vary in intensity, so keep in mind some heavier bursts might roll through. Skies stay cloudy, adding to the damp feel throughout most of the day.
Friday sees patchy rain drifting in, though breaks in the cloud could allow brief glimpses of sun. Temperatures reach about 16°C, with cooler spells near 12°C overnight. Most showers look light, though a couple of heavier bouts remain possible. The day likely ends calmer, with pockets of dryness towards evening.
