Today, Monday, September 15, sees moderate rain for much of the day in Douglas. Temperatures reach near 13°C, with lows about 10°C, keeping conditions damp. Showers continue into the evening, with grey skies dominating the outlook. Wet weather remains likely, offering a rainy day vibe.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, sees patchy rain, with top temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Occasional damp spells persist, though lighter conditions might appear by late afternoon. Sunshine could break through sporadically, but clouds are likely to linger. Brief showers may pop up, emphasising the unsettled outlook.
Midweek, Wednesday, promises occasional showers, reaching temperatures near 17°C and about 11°C overnight. A mix of patchy rain and partial clearing shapes the weather forecast, while milder air creates a fairly comfortable day. Some brighter intervals may offer limited sunshine. Sudden changes remain possible, with breezy spells likely.
The following day, Thursday, continues with patchy rain, hitting near 17°C at its peak and dipping about 14°C. Overcast periods remain likely, though scattered clouds could give brief clear spells. Light drizzle may turn up in the afternoon, but dryness may follow before evening. The general pattern stays fairly changeable.
This weekend starts with Friday bringing top temperatures near 14°C and lows about 11°C. Patchy rain could appear then gradually ease, allowing spells of sunshine. Late-day skies clear, but cooler air is likely to settle in after dusk. Breezes might appear, rounding off the forecast. Expect fluctuations in cloud cover, hinting at more shifts ahead through the remainder of the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.