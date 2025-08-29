Today in Douglas sees frequent drizzle, with mild breezes and temperatures near 15°C. The weather forecast for Friday, August 29 points to patchy rain likely across much of the day, though a few drier spells could pop up. Cloud cover lingers slightly, but brief clear patches may overall emerge late.
Tomorrow might bring heavier bursts of rain, with temperatures about 17°C and stronger gusts. Some cloudy spells will break up the downpours, but consistent showers remain a key feature of the weather forecast. Conditions stay unsettled, so expect on-and-off drizzle into the late evening. Rainfall amounts could pick up midday.
This weekend might remain chilly, with patchy rain continuing and temperatures about 14°C. Occasional drizzle could emerge through the day, while breezes stay moderate. Cloud cover looks substantial, though short breaks may offer some clarity. Light rain remains possible during late afternoon, prolonging the damp conditions. Heavier bursts remain unlikely.
Moderate rain persists as the day proceeds, with temperatures near 14°C and breezes staying active. Light rain showers dominate the afternoon hours, with patchy drizzle slipping into the evening. Cloudy patterns continue in the latest weather forecast, ensuring dampness lingers. Occasional bursts of showers could develop. Night conditions remain soggy.
The next day sees patchy rain drifting in and out, with temperatures about 15°C. Intermittent showers might mix with occasional clear intervals, though the general outlook remains on the wet side. Light rain could appear by midday, followed by calmer spells. Mild breezes persist, but no dramatic weather shifts arise.
