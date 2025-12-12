In Douglas, today (Friday, December 12) sees patchy drizzle through the early hours, with temperatures close to 9°C. Sunny intervals might break through mid-morning, but further clouds drift in by afternoon. A clearer night may follow, yet mild breezes and occasional showers keep the local forecast changeable.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with patchy rain rolling in throughout the day, alongside temperatures near 8°C. Any dry spells will be brief, and light drizzle could linger into late afternoon. Gustier winds develop by evening, prompting cooler feels while the rain intermittently persists until nighttime. Expect occasional fleeting breaks from the rain, yet no major respite in the near term.
Sunday marks this weekend’s wetter chapter, bringing moderate showers and temperatures roughly 10°C. Downpours may intensify, keeping skies dull and leaving outdoor conditions quite soggy. Gusty breezes continue, ensuring little let-up in the rain forecast. Brief lulls might surface, but overall, expect a damp day from dawn to dusk.
Monday features heavier spells of rain, accompanied by strong gusts and temperatures about 9°C. Showers take centre stage through midday, with limited opportunities for drier intervals. By late afternoon, conditions could ease slightly, though windchill remains evident. Evening drizzle sets in, rounding off a persistently wet forecast.
Tuesday emerges calmer, dominated by overcast skies and temperatures near 7°C. Mostly dry spells occupy the daytime, but sunshine may be scarce. Winds dip to modest levels, bringing a tranquil feel to the local weather update. Late evening could see partial clearing, though any brightness may be limited.
