Today in Douglas on Saturday, December 13, patchy drizzle and light rain arrive by midday. Conditions remain breezy, with gusts possibly picking up later. Evening skies stay mostly cloudy, and showers may linger. Temperatures near 8°C keep the day slightly brisk. This weekend sees heavier showers, making for soggy intervals.
Tomorrow offers heavy rain with frequent downpours. Winds could intensify, making the day feel blustery. Despite the wet outlook, temperatures about 10°C provide a hint of mildness. Moderate winds persist, ensuring the rain feels even more pronounced.
The next day brings moderate rain in bursts, with occasional breaks in the clouds. Brisk winds remain, adding a still cool edge to the air. Showers could become steady by late afternoon, and temperatures near 8°C ensure a chilly mood through most of the day.
The following day brightens up significantly, offering prolonged sunny spells. Gentle breezes replace stronger gusts, delivering calmer conditions overall. Clouds remain minimal, and evening skies look clear. Temperatures about 7°C keep it on the cooler side, but drier weather brings a welcome break from recent showers. Gentle sunshine dominates much of the afternoon, creating a bright atmosphere.
Midweek sees a return of moderate rain, arriving steadily through the afternoon. Wind speeds rise once more, though brief lulls are possible. Any dry periods might be short-lived, as showers persist into the night. Temperatures near 9°C add a touch of mildness to an otherwise wet finale. Occasional bursts of heavier downpour could develop late in the day, prompting extra rainfall.
This article was automatically generated
