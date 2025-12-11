Today, Thursday, December 11, begins with patchy rain and breezy conditions. In Douglas, temperatures reach near 10°C and dip to about 6°C later. Grey skies stick around for much of the day, with occasional drizzle adding to the damp feel. Winds remain steady, making it feel even cooler.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with top temperatures near 9°C and lows near 5°C. Some brighter spells might break through, but drizzle is likely by late afternoon. Gentle winds linger as showers come and go, keeping the weather unsettled from morning to night. Clouds remain dominant, though fleeting sunshine could offer brief respite.
The next day brings moderate rainfall, with highs near 11°C and lows about 6°C. This weekend starts on a soggy note, as downpours break out occasionally. Gusty conditions may develop in exposed spots, intensifying the damp vibe. Any drizzle could transition to heavier bursts, leaving skies gloomy overall. Early morning dryness might be short-lived.
Continuing the weekend, the following day sees patchy rain and slightly milder air near 13°C, dipping to about 7°C. Occasional drizzle mixes with short clear spells, though heavier bursts remain possible. Blustery winds could pick up in the afternoon, adding a chill to the damp air. Skies stay mostly cloudy.
The new week maintains unsettled weather, with patchy rain and highs near 8°C, while lows hover about 6°C. Brief sunshine might peek through dense clouds, but drizzle could persist into late evening. Winds ease slightly compared to previous days, yet the overall feel remains cool and damp.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.