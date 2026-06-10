Today, Wednesday, June 10 brings patchy rain with slightly heavier cloud cover. Weather watchers can expect conditions to stay damp, with temperatures near 13°C. Rain is likely on and off through the day, but there could be brief breaks of drier spells. Winds remain moderate, adding a fresh cool feel.
Tomorrow looks set for moderate rain as showers become more frequent. Temperatures about 13°C will keep things fairly cool, and heavier bursts of rain might appear from time to time. Grey skies will dominate, so expect limited sunshine. Conditions could stay quite wet for much of the morning and afternoon.
Friday sees a slight improvement, with patchy rain easing into occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures near 15°C will feel milder, though scattered showers cannot be ruled out. Clouds might linger through midday, but there should be a glimpse of brighter skies. Light winds bring a calmer atmosphere compared to previous days.
This weekend begins with Saturday offering mostly sunny spells. Temperatures about 14°C are on the cards, and although a few clouds may drift in, dry conditions are more likely. Rain looks minimal for the daytime, promising a pleasantly bright outlook. Evening skies generally remain partly clear as conditions stay steady.
Sunday rounds off the week with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 15°C keep it mild, and minimal chance of rain ensures dryness. Gentle breezes maintain comfortable weather, while occasional sunshine breaks through. Douglas indicates an overall mix of conditions without major extremes. No heavy downpours are expected, maintaining calmer skies.
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