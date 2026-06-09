Today, Tuesday, June 9, in Douglas brings wet weather with patchy rain drifting across morning and afternoon. Breezy spells are likely, creating a slightly brisk feel. Temperatures near 12°C remain fairly consistent, and although rain may ease briefly, showers could return by evening, maintaining a cool and cloudy outlook.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled weather, with drizzle appearing early and persisting on and off. Temperatures about 12°C accompany moderate cloud cover, while any sunny breaks may be fleeting. Light breezes should reduce the chill, but showers remain probable until late, keeping conditions damp throughout Wednesday.
The day after keeps the rain theme going, with heavier bursts possible in the morning. Temperatures near 13°C provide a slight boost, though it may still feel cool under persistent cloud. Brief lulls in rainfall might offer a hint of brightness, yet overall, Thursday looks fairly grey and soggy.
Later in the week, Friday hints at calmer skies, with lighter showers gradually easing off. Temperatures about 15°C create a more comfortable feel, and occasional sunshine may peek through the clouds. Although rain chances remain, conditions appear less intense than previous days, giving a welcome break from constant drizzle and breezy intervals.
This weekend arrives with a brighter outlook on Saturday as mostly sunny skies dominate the forecast. Temperatures near 15°C should make for a mild and pleasant end to the week. Minimal rain risk means fewer grey spells, and an easing wind adds to the warmth, concluding the stretch overall with a slightly more cheerful atmosphere.
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