Today (Saturday, July 19) in Douglas features early mist giving way to patchy rain. Conditions brighten by afternoon with some sun peeking through. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 13°C keep things mild. Light showers might linger, but overall the day offers a gentle break in the clouds.
Tomorrow promises more patchy rain, especially by midday, though occasional bright spells could appear. Temperatures about 17°C and minimums near 14°C create a relatively cool feel. Expect the breeze to pick up slightly, but there should still be intervals of lighter skies to break up the drizzle.
Monday brings moderate rain throughout much of the day, with heavier bursts at times. Temperatures near 16°C and lows about 12°C keep conditions cool. Occasional clouds and drizzle dominate until late afternoon, when brief drier periods might emerge. Overall, a damp forecast with limited sunshine opportunities.
Tuesday sees more unsettled weather, but rain appears lighter compared to previous days. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C maintain a fresh setting. Patchy showers could visit in short bursts, while some parts may remain largely overcast. Breaks in the cloud are expected late in the afternoon.
The midpoint of the week leans towards partly cloudy skies and minimal rain. Maximums reach about 15°C, with lows near 11°C, accompanied by a stronger breeze at times. Sunshine emerges occasionally, especially later in the day. Overall, a cooler pattern persists and signals a gentler close to the current forecast period. This weather update remains subject to small swings in showers.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.