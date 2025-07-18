Today, Friday, July 18, brings a mix of drizzle and brighter spells, with patchy rain appearing early before clearer skies move in. This local weather update sees conditions remain mostly overcast, though occasional sunshine brightens the day. Temperatures near 17°C keep things mild. Douglas experiences an overall changeable forecast.
Tomorrow, Saturday sees patchy rain early on, turning into light drizzle by midday, with heavier bursts possible. Skies briefly brighten late afternoon, but clouds persist for much of the day. Temperatures near 16°C maintain a cool feel, with the local forecast hinting at further unsettled conditions ahead.
This weekend, Sunday expects moderate rain and occasional drizzle. Morning showers continue into midday, while brief dry spells arrive later. Conditions remain cloudy, though a few bright intervals may appear. Temperatures about 17°C bring mild air, but persistent rainfall shapes much of the local forecast.
Monday sees heavy rain dominate, with downpours persisting through morning and afternoon. Occasional breaks offer slight relief, yet drizzle returns by evening. Temperatures about 15°C keep things on the cooler side, reinforcing a wet outlook. Skies remain grey, ensuring a damp local forecast throughout the day.
Tuesday maintains patchy rain, with intermittent drizzle and cloudy skies. Although occasional breaks could offer limited sunshine, showers are likely during the afternoon. Temperatures near 15°C hover in the mild range, stopping any significant rise. Conditions show brief improvements, yet rainclouds linger, keeping things unsettled. Further forecasts suggest a continuation of showery weather beyond midweek. Local conditions stay dynamic, with changes likely ahead.
This article was automatically generated
