Today, Thursday, July 17, invites patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. In Douglas, there should be brief clear intervals early on, but light rain is likely later. Temperatures about 16°C, dipping to near 13°C after sunset. Conditions remain somewhat grey, with moderate breezes adding a gentle chill.
Tomorrow expects more patchy rain, particularly around midday. Temperatures near 16°C will mix with occasional cloudy spells. Early mist might appear, clearing briefly before rain reappears in the afternoon. Evening skies might remain overcast, but lighter winds keep conditions manageable and allow for short moments of brighter sky.
Saturday looks brighter, with mostly sunny intervals and a reduced chance of rain. Daytime temperatures rise to about 17°C, while overnight figures sit near 13°C. Clearer skies should dominate, offering extended dry spells before any brief evening drizzle. Gentle breezes will keep the air fresh, though no major gusts are expected.
Sunday brings more clouds and intermittent light rain, especially by midday. Temperatures hover near 16°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Early morning mist could linger, but partial sunshine may break through later. Conditions feel cool at times, with patchy drizzle possible during the late afternoon and early evening.
Monday is set to be cooler and wetter, with showers continuing throughout the day. Temperatures about 14°C under overcast conditions, plus a steady breeze that could pick up intensity. Light drizzle transitions into heavier spells of rain in places, then eases by evening. Nightfall sees clearing, offering a break from the damp weather.
