Today, Friday, January 30, the forecast points to moderate rain with occasional bursts of snow in the early hours. In Douglas, conditions stay cloudy and wet, with temperatures near 4°C and dipping to about 1°C. Showers gradually ease by evening, though skies remain mostly grey. Snowfall is expected to be light overall.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, turning briefly to snow mid-morning. Conditions should remain damp, with temperatures near 4°C. Drizzle mixes in through lunch, while heavier bursts appear at times. By late afternoon, any lingering downpours ease off, though clouds persist into the night. Morning flurries might catch some areas off guard.
On Saturday, conditions see patchy rain nearby and a midday chance of snow. Temperatures near 6°C keep things slightly milder, but drizzle and mist may appear in the morning. Skies could brighten in the late afternoon, offering some breaks from the dampness before nightfall. Mist may develop briefly around sunrise.
On Sunday, moderate rain returns, with drizzle likely through much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 5°C combine with occasional sleet, especially toward evening. Overcast conditions remain dominant, though light showers might shift to steadier rain after dusk, bringing a breezy close to the day. Light sleet might also briefly appear.
On Monday, moderate rain stays in the forecast. Frequent drizzle may mix with light sleet. Temperatures about 4°C, with overcast skies dominating. Later in the day, heavier downpours are possible, but the evening might shift to lighter showers. Widespread showers could linger into late evening, creating soggy conditions overall.
This article was automatically generated
