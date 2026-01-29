Today, Thursday, January 29, starts grey with patchy rain, occasionally turning to light snow bursts by afternoon. Snow may briefly blow across roads in some spots, but the main story remains drizzle and overcast skies. Temperatures sit near 4°C, offering a chilly day in Douglas. Occasional flurries remain likely tonight.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain through most of the day, with heavier downpours at times. Conditions should gradually ease into patchy drizzle later, but skies remain cloudy. Temperatures hold about 5°C, keeping things cool. Evening could see a brief lull, though further showers are possible overnight. Expect lingering moisture throughout too.
The day sees continuing rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 4°C and occasional sleet. Morning hours might feature pockets of heavy showers, followed by lighter drizzle through midday. Afternoons remain unsettled, as breezy conditions push patchy rain across the region. Late evening could bring short breaks from the wet weather.
This weekend on Sunday features patchy rain early on, then intervals of clearer skies. Temperatures reach about 5°C, but light showers could still drift across some areas. Afternoon might see a few sunny spells, yet clouds remain dominant. Evening drizzle may pop up again, ensuring a changeable end to Sunday.
Conditions Monday look wetter, with moderate rain possibly mixing with sleet. Temperatures hover near 5°C, maintaining a chilly atmosphere as the new week unfolds. Heavy showers might appear by midday, and skies likely stay overcast. Later hours bring persistent drizzle, though some brief breaks are possible before night sets in.
