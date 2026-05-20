Today, Thursday, May 20, is shaping up to be cloudy with patchy rain in Douglas. This weather forecast indicates temperatures near 12°C, and the chance of showers remains high through the afternoon. Some sunny spells may break through, but conditions stay damp until late evening, with lows about 10°C. Expect breezy conditions and occasional drizzle to persist throughout midday.

Tomorrow brings more mixed weather, with patchy rain early on and occasional bright spells later. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and winds stay moderate. Forecasts also suggest moderate gusts in the morning. The day might turn a bit drier by late afternoon, though scattered rain could resurface, and nighttime readings remain about 11°C.

Saturday looks slightly clearer, though a few passing clouds and the possibility of more rain remain. Daytime temperatures climb near 13°C, so it should feel a bit milder. Skies might brighten in the late afternoon, with evening values settling about 12°C. Light breezes should keep the air feeling comfortable.

Sunday’s forecast promises plenty of sunshine and dryness, a welcome change for calmer skies. Temperatures reach about 14°C, making it feel pleasantly mild. There’s no significant sign of rain, and night-time conditions stay near 11°C. Gentle winds help maintain a tranquil setting.

Monday continues this mild pattern with sunny intervals and temperatures about 14°C. The weather remains favourable, and only scattered clouds are likely. Later on, conditions hold steady, so expect readings near 13°C after dusk. Expect the week's pleasant theme to continue, with minimal cloud cover into the evening.

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