Today, Thursday, October 23, in Douglas sees breezy skies and occasional patchy rain through the morning. Temperatures may rise to about 11°C by midday, sinking near 7°C after dusk. Brief light rain could persist, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Cloudy spells dominate, yet a few clearer intervals may develop later.
Tomorrow brings further patchy rain with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 7°C. Some overcast spells are likely, though the rainfall looks lighter and more scattered. Periodic drizzle could linger, but occasional breaks in the clouds are possible. The breeze continues, but conditions remain moderate without extreme gusts. Expect unsettled skies.
Slightly cooler conditions arrive Saturday, reaching about 9°C during the afternoon, with lows near 7°C overnight. Rain remains possible, though frequent dry intervals could break up any gloom. Cloudy periods linger, but heavier showers stay unlikely, keeping most areas breezy yet not too wet. Expect mild midday brightness, gentle breezes.
More unsettled weather greets the day, with highs about 10°C and lows near 8°C. Patchy rain could return, but occasional sunny spells emerge in the morning. Grey skies may dominate by afternoon, though prolonged heavy rain seems unlikely. Light drizzle might develop late, but conditions remain relatively mild overall throughout.
Next week’s opener sees max temperatures about 11°C and minimums near 9°C. More patchy rain looks likely, with consistent drizzle in places. Cloud cover persists in many areas, but occasional breaks might appear. Breezes continue, though not overly strong, maintaining a mild feel that gradually carries on through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.