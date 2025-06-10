This weekend ushers in patchy rain for part of the day, with glimpses of sunshine trying to peek through. Conditions appear changeable but not overly stormy, according to local weather updates. Occasional light showers may continue during evening hours, at times, yet no severe winds are forecast. Rain clouds might drift by periodically. Temperatures near 14°C should maintain a moderate feel, rounding off the week on a mixed note in this extended local forecast.