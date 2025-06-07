Today, Saturday, June 7 in Douglas sees drizzly rains from early morning, with patchy showers persisting into mid-afternoon across much of the local area. Sunshine peeks through toward evening, bringing a brighter finish for those hoping for a drier end. Temperatures near 10°C, dipping to about 7°C by nightfall.
Tomorrow looks breezy and damp, with on-and-off rain through the morning and occasional drizzle during the afternoon, bringing limited sunshine overall. Cloud cover remains quite extensive, though late periods of clearer skies are possible. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dropping to about 7°C overnight.
The next day appears wetter, with moderate downpours likely in some spots throughout morning and afternoon. Occasional breaks in cloud might offer fleeting brightness, but persistent rain remains a possibility. Temperatures are near 12°C, falling to about 8°C as night sets in.
Another day brings early patchy rain, then drier spells and occasional sunshine through midday. Cloudy conditions linger at times, but more glimpses of blue sky are expected as the afternoon unfolds. Temperatures near 14°C, easing to about 10°C after dark, ensuring a mild rather than chilly night.
This midweek remains largely overcast, though some brighter intervals may occur during midday. Most spots stay free of heavy rain, but later hours could bring light drizzle in a few locales. Any sunshine that appears is likely short-lived, with cloud dominating the skyline. Temperatures hover near 16°C by day, shifting to about 11°C overnight, offering a relatively mild evening despite lingering cloud cover. Winds remain mostly gentle overall too.
