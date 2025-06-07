This midweek remains largely overcast, though some brighter intervals may occur during midday. Most spots stay free of heavy rain, but later hours could bring light drizzle in a few locales. Any sunshine that appears is likely short-lived, with cloud dominating the skyline. Temperatures hover near 16°C by day, shifting to about 11°C overnight, offering a relatively mild evening despite lingering cloud cover. Winds remain mostly gentle overall too.