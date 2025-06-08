This weekend sees a shift, even though Thursday might bring heavy rain. Persistent downpours could dampen plans, but conditions may ease briefly into light drizzle by evening. In Douglas, weather patterns stay unsettled, and daytime highs are forecast near 15°C. Heavy rain and fresh breezes might linger into the evening, with occasional fog patches forming later. Showers could intensify overnight, giving additional bursts of rain in the small hours. Gusts may pick up pace, but calmer spells are likely in patches. Weather remains dynamic. Lingering drizzle remains a possibility. No full clearing anticipated.