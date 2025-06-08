Today, Sunday, June 8, is looking wet with patchy rain scattered through the day. There’s a good chance of light drizzle in the morning, and a damp afternoon is likely. Winds may pick up slightly, keeping temperatures near 11°C.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with showers expected on and off. Skies might remain overcast for much of the morning, but that won’t stop the drizzle from rolling in later. Breezes stay gentle and temperatures hover about 12°C.
Tuesday might feel slightly warmer with occasional patchy rain. Early clouds could part briefly, offering fleeting sunny spells before the showers return. The weather remains changeable, so brief bursts of brightness may surprise. Look out for readings near 15°C.
Wednesday is set to be partly cloudy, and fewer rain clouds are expected overhead. Misty conditions could linger early on, but sunny intervals should break through as the day progresses. Light winds help keep the air mild, with temperatures hitting about 16°C.
This weekend sees a shift, even though Thursday might bring heavy rain. Persistent downpours could dampen plans, but conditions may ease briefly into light drizzle by evening. In Douglas, weather patterns stay unsettled, and daytime highs are forecast near 15°C. Heavy rain and fresh breezes might linger into the evening, with occasional fog patches forming later. Showers could intensify overnight, giving additional bursts of rain in the small hours. Gusts may pick up pace, but calmer spells are likely in patches. Weather remains dynamic. Lingering drizzle remains a possibility. No full clearing anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
