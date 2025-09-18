Today will start cloudy with some rain possible. Temperatures near 15°C can be expected, and occasional drizzle could appear. Light winds may accompany these conditions as the afternoon progresses. Overcast skies might linger into the evening. A few breaks in the clouds might occur briefly. Rain should ease gradually later.
Tomorrow looks wet with moderate rain on and off. Temperatures about 14°C could dominate, with heavier downpours appearing by mid-morning. Brief drier spells might pop up, yet rain seems likely for most of the day. Conditions remain breezy, potentially intensifying late afternoon under cloudy skies. Douglas expects damp conditions overall.
Saturday brings heavy rain, with strong wind gusts and temperatures near 13°C. Morning showers may linger, turning into steady rainfall by midday. Cloud cover remains thick, and drizzle could persist into late evening. Occasional breaks are possible, though more consistent rain is forecast across many parts. Gusty conditions persist overnight.
Sunday remains unsettled, featuring continuous downpours and temperatures about 10°C. Early hours may see persistent rainfall, gradually shifting into lighter showers. The breeze strengthens during midday, bringing a raw feel under grey skies. Patchy drizzle lingers, and scattered bursts of heavier rain could develop across low-lying areas. Conditions stay grim.
Monday, September 22 should be less rainy overall, with temperatures near 14°C. Morning clouds might clear briefly, allowing milder moments in sheltered spots. Light rain remains possible later, though prolonged dry intervals are anticipated. Gentle breezes persist into the afternoon, and cloud cover may increase again towards evening. Patchiness persists.
This article was automatically generated
