In Douglas, today is Wednesday, September 17, featuring moderate rain through the morning before brighter skies appear later. Early downpours may persist longer in lower areas, but the forecast indicates gradual clearing. Temperatures near 16°C bring a mild afternoon, with a chance of brief sunny intervals. A gentle breeze arrives before evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain drifting across the region, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover. Showers could linger by midday, yet a few brighter spells might develop gradually. Temperatures about 16°C keep humidity manageable, ensuring the day still feels not too chilly. Evening skies could turn partly clear.
A heavier spell of rain arrives on Friday, drenching many spots for much of the day. Occasional lulls might offer short reprieves, but persistent showers remain throughout. Temperatures near 15°C create a cooler vibe, accompanied by grey skies across the forecast area. Late in the afternoon, conditions could improve marginally.
This weekend starts on Saturday with an unsettled forecast, delivering moderate rain in many areas. Downpours could become steady, though short gaps of dryness might pop up. Temperatures near 13°C keep the air on the cool side, while breezy spells can make it feel even fresher. Cloud cover remains widespread.
Sunday continues the wet trend, featuring patchy rain off and on throughout the day. Brief intervals of clearer weather might appear, yet showers are never far away. Temperatures about 12°C ensure a brisk atmosphere, especially under thicker cloud bands. By late afternoon, rain may lessen, offering a hint of dryness.
This article was automatically generated
