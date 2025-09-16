Today, Tuesday, September 16, in Douglas, starts wet with early light rain and moderate showers continuing into mid-morning. Patchy conditions could lead to brief dry spells later, but steady breezes add a chill. Temperatures near 14°C peak this afternoon, while overnight values hover about 11°C.
Tomorrow sees heavier rainfall from daybreak until late morning, with lingering drizzle into the afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C feel slightly milder if the rain eases. Some clouds break late in the day, offering limited sunshine, though the overall outlook remains damp. Morning breezes remain noticeable, with gusts occasionally picking up pace.
Thursday starts with a few early showers, then transitions to an overcast midday. Temperatures near 17°C signal the warmest spell of the week so far, though occasional drizzle could still pop up. Light winds bring calmer conditions later, possibly allowing short breaks of clearer skies. Mornings could start about 11°C, gradually rising by midday.
Friday looks rainy throughout, with downpours likely dominating most hours. Temperatures sit about 15°C, and thick clouds obscure the sun. Heavy bursts of rain may ease occasionally, yet the wet pattern holds steady well into the night. Gusts stay moderate, adding to the unsettled weather. Night-time values hover near 13°C, contributing to persistent humidity.
This weekend features patchy rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 14°C. Drizzle appears off and on, especially in the morning, before thinning out slightly in the afternoon. Cloud cover remains extensive, but minor breaks might reveal fleeting sunshine. Nights slip to about 11°C, keeping conditions cool.
This article was automatically generated
