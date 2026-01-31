Wednesday brings an overall improvement yet remains unsettled. Temperatures reach about 5°C, accompanied by patchy rain that might linger at intervals. Occasional dry spells emerge, though cloud cover stays persistent for much of the day. Snowfall appears less likely, allowing for slightly calmer conditions compared to previous days. Some bursts of drizzle or light rain could still pop up without warning. Despite the milder trend, breezes persist, keeping the day feeling cool and damp. Wet roads and grey skies define this midweek outlook, with fewer intense downpours than earlier in the week. This welcome shift marks a break from harsher weather overall.