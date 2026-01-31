Today, Saturday, January 31, brings frequent rain and occasional sleet in Douglas. Temperatures hover near 6°C, creating chilly and damp weather from morning to late evening. A few brief, heavier bursts of wet conditions may appear.
Tomorrow features patchy rain mixed with snow flurries, especially by midday. Temperatures near 6°C keep it feeling brisk, and heavier snowy spells could develop briefly during the afternoon. Overall, expect a rather unsettled start to this weekend.
Expect Monday to continue the wintry pattern with breezy conditions and occasional rain. Temperatures hover about 5°C, delivering more cold air and the possibility of short-lived snowy bursts. Patchy wet weather looks likely through much of the day.
Heavy rain dominates on Tuesday, with intensifying wintery conditions at times. Temperatures stay near 2°C, leading to challenging weather and the chance of sleet or wet snow. Downpours remain widespread, so expect a very soggy period overall.
Wednesday brings an overall improvement yet remains unsettled. Temperatures reach about 5°C, accompanied by patchy rain that might linger at intervals. Occasional dry spells emerge, though cloud cover stays persistent for much of the day. Snowfall appears less likely, allowing for slightly calmer conditions compared to previous days. Some bursts of drizzle or light rain could still pop up without warning. Despite the milder trend, breezes persist, keeping the day feeling cool and damp. Wet roads and grey skies define this midweek outlook, with fewer intense downpours than earlier in the week. This welcome shift marks a break from harsher weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
