In Douglas, today, Monday, February 9, patchy rain keeps the local weather damp. Temperatures near 6°C offer a cool feel, with light drizzle expected by evening. Occasional morning mist gives way to cloudy skies later, so bursts of rain may persist. Winds remain moderate, but the day stays mostly grey.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain for much of the day, with temperatures about 5°C. Weather forecast shows overcast skies, and occasional drizzle could become heavier at times. Some patchy rain lingers into the afternoon, but breaks in the rain may develop. Gentle winds should keep things feeling brisk. Expect damp roads.
Wednesday’s weather update brings unsettled conditions, with patchy rain persisting. Temperatures near 8°C promise a mild spell, though mist and light drizzle are possible later. Cloudy skies dominate, but light showers could appear in the afternoon. Heavier rain may develop, so keep an eye on changing skies all day long.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy, with further patchy rain sticking around. Expect temperatures about 7°C, offering a cool but not chilly day. Light drizzle or brief showers might pop up during the afternoon, with occasional breaks of dryness. Misty conditions are likely in the evening, maintaining a damp vibe throughout overnight.
Friday sees a sharper drop in temperatures, about 3°C at best, with glimpses of snow in places. Gusty winds may intensify the wintry feel, and occasional flakes could drift into the afternoon. Heavier bursts of snow cannot be ruled out, so expect a chilly day under grey skies all day.
This article was automatically generated
