Today (Thursday, May 21) sees patchy rain with mostly cloudy weather, and temperatures near 11°C climbing to about 13°C by midday. In Douglas, occasional breezes may pick up, but some drier spells could appear later. Sunshine is limited, keeping conditions cool, yet still offering glimpses of brighter skies.
Tomorrow should begin with lingering light rain before transitioning to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 12°C early on might rise to about 13°C during the afternoon. Any remaining showers look minimal, allowing the forecast to become more settled by late evening.
Saturday brings a mostly dry outlook with sunny spells. Temperatures hover about 14°C, making it marginally warmer. Clouds might move in occasionally, but the chance of rain remains very low. Weather conditions should stay calm, ensuring a straightforward forecast.
Sunday appears to continue the sunnier trend, with temperatures near 14°C and lighter wind. Skies are likely to stay mostly clear through the day, leaving little room for rain. Mild conditions persist into the evening, suggesting ongoing stable weather for those following local updates.
Monday sees steady sunshine again and mild wind speeds, with temperatures about 14°C. Skies are forecast to remain bright through midday, offering little chance of any rain showers. Late afternoon might bring scattered cloud, yet the overall outlook stays dry. These weather updates point toward a consistently calm pattern for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.