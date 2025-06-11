Today, Wednesday, June 11, sees bright sunshine across Douglas. Skies look mostly clear, offering a pleasant start with morning temperatures about 10°C under early sunshine. By afternoon, conditions will feel mild as they climb near 16°C. Light breezes should keep things comfortable, providing an ideal setting for local weather enthusiasts.
Tomorrow looks soggy with moderate rain taking centre stage. Highs reach about 13°C, while overnight drops hover near 12°C. Expect a noticeably damp feel, as showers could appear quite quickly on and off throughout the day. Despite the rain, gentle winds will moderate the local forecast, preventing anything too wild.
Friday should bring patchy rain, though occasional dry intervals may occur. Daytime highs sit near 15°C, pairing with morning readings about 12°C. Clouds will likely linger, but some brighter spells could peek through. Light breezes remain present, maintaining mild air. Don’t expect scorching sun, but conditions stay relatively pleasant overall.
Saturday sees moderate rain returning, with afternoon readings near 14°C. Nighttime dips about 9°C keep things brisk, so carry on with the possibility of on-and-off showers. These heavier bursts might briefly disrupt any dry spells. Still, a gentle breeze continues, ensuring the local weather remains manageable for residents and visitors.
Sunday continues a patchy rain trend, bringing daytime peaks about 15°C. Early hours drop near 8°C, creating a crisp feel under grey skies. Occasional breaks could bring fleeting sunshine, though showers are likely to pop up. Overall, the local forecast stays on the cooler side, wrapping up this unsettled week.
This article was automatically generated
