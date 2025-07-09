Drizzly patches appear today, Wednesday, July 9, bringing intermittent moisture through the early morning. Overcast skies persist for much of the day, but occasional brighter intervals are possible. Temperatures near 17°C create mild conditions, teamed with a gentle breeze that keeps the air fresh.
Sunshine is likely tomorrow, offering a bright start and mostly clear skies by midday. Occasional light cloud may drift through, but rain appears absent. Temperatures about 18°C lend a pleasantly warm feel, while gentle winds ensure a calm atmosphere. Evening skies should remain largely unclouded. Late hours promise starry conditions overhead.
Sunshine continues on Friday, with clear intervals dominating from midmorning. Afternoon skies look favourable, as temperatures near 20°C bring comfortable warmth. No showers appear on the horizon, and winds stay light throughout. Evening conditions remain stable, preserving a mellow feel until sunset. Overnight cloud cover should stay minimal.
Mostly sunny skies define Saturday, with temperatures about 22°C encouraging a warmer experience. Early morning light clouds could appear, but they’re expected to clear quickly. Winds remain gentle, allowing pleasant weather to settle in. Rain is not predicted. Late afternoon warmth may linger after sundown. Overnight temperatures near 18°C maintain mild overnight conditions.
Sunny spells persist on Sunday, keeping skies clear for much of the day. Temperatures near 23°C provide a notable boost in warmth, with minimal breeze to stir conditions. Showers remain out of the picture, safeguarding a dry outlook. By late evening, residual heat is likely to hold steady. Nighttime skies stay largely unobstructed, rounding off a favourable forecast for Douglas.
